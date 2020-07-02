All apartments in Houston
2302 Louisiana St

2302 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
  Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

_______________________________

We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. 

  __________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Granite countertops

Full size Washer/ Dryer included

Alarm monitoring available

Stainless steel appliances

Large walk-in closets

Garden tubs

Wood-style flooring

Espresso cabinetry

Private Patios with outside storage

Black appliances

Walnut cabinetry

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Near major highways including SH-59 and I-45

Minutes from the Galleria and River Oaks Shopping Center

Close to all four professional sports stadiums

Walking distance to shopping, grocery, nightlife & dining

Two pools with WiFi

Beautiful courtyards with outdoor grills

Gathering & gaming lounge with billiards

Two 24-hour Fitness Centers with cardio & free weights

Social networking cafe with WiFi & coffee bar

Online maintenance requests, rent payments & private social network - MyCamden.com

Mastercard, Visa, American Express & Discover accepted for rent payments (charges may apply)

High-speed Internet with speeds up to 150 Mbps and WiFi included

140+ channels including over 80 HD channels + HBO

Access to the Xfinity Go app on your smart device

Walking distance to the METROrail & downtown tunnel system

Beautifully landscaped & maintained grounds

At-your-door recycling pick up

Transitioning to a non-smoking community

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Louisiana St have any available units?
2302 Louisiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Louisiana St have?
Some of 2302 Louisiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Louisiana St currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Louisiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Louisiana St pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Louisiana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2302 Louisiana St offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Louisiana St offers parking.
Does 2302 Louisiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Louisiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Louisiana St have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Louisiana St has a pool.
Does 2302 Louisiana St have accessible units?
Yes, 2302 Louisiana St has accessible units.
Does 2302 Louisiana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Louisiana St does not have units with dishwashers.

