2300 Louisiana St

Amenities
We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with.
We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
Apartment Amenities
Granite countertops
Full size Washer/ Dryer included
Alarm monitoring available
Stainless steel appliances
Large walk-in closets
Garden tubs
Wood-style flooring
Espresso cabinetry
Private Patios with outside storage
Black appliances
Walnut cabinetry
Community Amenities
Near major highways including SH-59 and I-45
Minutes from the Galleria and River Oaks Shopping Center
Close to all four professional sports stadiums
Walking distance to shopping, grocery, nightlife & dining
Two pools with WiFi
Beautiful courtyards with outdoor grills
Gathering & gaming lounge with billiards
Two 24-hour Fitness Centers with cardio & free weights
Social networking cafe with WiFi & coffee bar
Online maintenance requests, rent payments & private social network - MyCamden.com
Mastercard, Visa, American Express & Discover accepted for rent payments (charges may apply)
High-speed Internet with speeds up to 150 Mbps and WiFi included
140+ channels including over 80 HD channels + HBO
Access to the Xfinity Go app on your smart device
Walking distance to the METROrail & downtown tunnel system
Beautifully landscaped & maintained grounds
At-your-door recycling pick up
Transitioning to a non-smoking community