All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 230 W Alabama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
230 W Alabama Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
230 W Alabama Street
230 West Alabama Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
230 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 W Alabama Street have any available units?
230 W Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 W Alabama Street have?
Some of 230 W Alabama Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 W Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 W Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 W Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 230 W Alabama Street offer parking?
No, 230 W Alabama Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 W Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 W Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W Alabama Street have a pool?
Yes, 230 W Alabama Street has a pool.
Does 230 W Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 230 W Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 W Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
