All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 230 Meadowlink Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
230 Meadowlink Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:29 PM

230 Meadowlink Street

230 Meadowlink Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

230 Meadowlink Street, Houston, TX 77037
Northside - Northline

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Meadowlink Street have any available units?
230 Meadowlink Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 230 Meadowlink Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Meadowlink Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Meadowlink Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Meadowlink Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street offer parking?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street have a pool?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Meadowlink Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Meadowlink Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston