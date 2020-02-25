All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 228 W 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
228 W 27th St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:05 AM

228 W 27th St

228 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

228 West 27th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take a video tour:

youtu.be/jZn60e5-pUA

Fully updated, this one bedroom garage apartment has a full size kitchen and 3 closets. Highly walkable, this apartment is near all of the latest development in the northern Heights, including the new Whole Foods, HEB, Hike and Bike Trail and the shops and restaurants on 19th street.

Tenant will have one garage spot with additional storage and access to a full-size washer and dryer shared with the tenant in apartment A. Rent is $1050/mo. and includes a monthly cleaning service so you can spend your time exploring the Heights and not waste it tidying up. One month's rent required for security deposit. Please email Grant at gmehlhoff@gmail.com or call 713.302.0822 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 W 27th St have any available units?
228 W 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 W 27th St have?
Some of 228 W 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 W 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
228 W 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 W 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 W 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 228 W 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 228 W 27th St offers parking.
Does 228 W 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 W 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 W 27th St have a pool?
No, 228 W 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 228 W 27th St have accessible units?
No, 228 W 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 228 W 27th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 W 27th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston