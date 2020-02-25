228 W 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Take a video tour:



youtu.be/jZn60e5-pUA



Fully updated, this one bedroom garage apartment has a full size kitchen and 3 closets. Highly walkable, this apartment is near all of the latest development in the northern Heights, including the new Whole Foods, HEB, Hike and Bike Trail and the shops and restaurants on 19th street.



Tenant will have one garage spot with additional storage and access to a full-size washer and dryer shared with the tenant in apartment A. Rent is $1050/mo. and includes a monthly cleaning service so you can spend your time exploring the Heights and not waste it tidying up. One month's rent required for security deposit. Please email Grant at gmehlhoff@gmail.com or call 713.302.0822 to schedule a showing today!