225 Heights Blvd Unit: 816

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool package receiving fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room package receiving pet friendly

Community Amenities



State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater and strength equipment

Three lush landscaped courtyards with soothing water features

Resort-style swimming pool

Barbecue area and fire pit and seating

Clubhouse with kitchen

Business center

Complimentary package acceptance service

Pet-friendly community

Smoke-free community

Walking distance to shops, bars, restaurants and cafes on Washington Ave

Close proximity to downtown Houston and direct access to the Buffalo Bayou

A commuters paradise with easy access to I-10, I-45 and Houstons Inner Loop