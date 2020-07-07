All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2230 S Piney Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2230 S Piney Point Road
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:29 PM

2230 S Piney Point Road

2230 South Piney Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2230 South Piney Point Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
All bills paid (Electricity, water and basic cable) For a highly desirable location! Beautiful one bedroom one bath condo. Gated community and assigned covered parking. Very convenient laundry facilities on grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 S Piney Point Road have any available units?
2230 S Piney Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 S Piney Point Road have?
Some of 2230 S Piney Point Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 S Piney Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
2230 S Piney Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 S Piney Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 2230 S Piney Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2230 S Piney Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 2230 S Piney Point Road offers parking.
Does 2230 S Piney Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 S Piney Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 S Piney Point Road have a pool?
No, 2230 S Piney Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 2230 S Piney Point Road have accessible units?
No, 2230 S Piney Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 S Piney Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 S Piney Point Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston