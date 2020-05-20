All apartments in Houston
2230 Lakeville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2230 Lakeville Drive

2230 Lakeville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Lakeville Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Large, updated FOUR BR home. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove/oven & side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. HUGE master bath w/tub AND shower. Entire first floor tiled. Fireplace in big 20' x 14' family room. Formal living & dining rooms. Living room currently set up as media room. Large breakfast area. Tons of storage space incl backyard shed. Cozy, covered back patio w/porch swing. Two car garage. 1/2 bath downstairs. Tons of natural light throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Lakeville Drive have any available units?
2230 Lakeville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Lakeville Drive have?
Some of 2230 Lakeville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Lakeville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Lakeville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Lakeville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Lakeville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2230 Lakeville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Lakeville Drive offers parking.
Does 2230 Lakeville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 Lakeville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Lakeville Drive have a pool?
No, 2230 Lakeville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Lakeville Drive have accessible units?
No, 2230 Lakeville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Lakeville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Lakeville Drive has units with dishwashers.

