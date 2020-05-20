2230 Lakeville Drive

Amenities

Large, updated FOUR BR home. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove/oven & side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. HUGE master bath w/tub AND shower. Entire first floor tiled. Fireplace in big 20' x 14' family room. Formal living & dining rooms. Living room currently set up as media room. Large breakfast area. Tons of storage space incl backyard shed. Cozy, covered back patio w/porch swing. Two car garage. 1/2 bath downstairs. Tons of natural light throughout.