2229 Mimosa Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
2229 Mimosa Dr
2229 Mimosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2229 Mimosa Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4672479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr have any available units?
2229 Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2229 Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 2229 Mimosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2229 Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Mimosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Mimosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Mimosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Mimosa Dr offers parking.
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Mimosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Mimosa Dr has a pool.
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2229 Mimosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Mimosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Mimosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
