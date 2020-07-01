All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

2226 Smith St

2226 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

  Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

---------------------------------------------------- You've been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It's good for her bones and coat, but she doesn't know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now. 

  About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it's time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Large living rooms

Open floorplans

Gourmet kitchens

Freestanding showers

Track lighting

Large master bedrooms

Patio/balcony

Garden tubs

Full-size washer & dryer

Large walk-in closets

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz counter tops

Upgraded fixtures

Wood style flooring

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort swimming pool & fire pit

Courtyard with gazebos & grill area

High speed internet access

Complimentary coffee bar

City skyline views

24-hour emergency maintenance

Parking garage with attached pedestrian bridge

Business center

Exceptional management

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Smith St have any available units?
2226 Smith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Smith St have?
Some of 2226 Smith St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Smith St currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Smith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Smith St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Smith St is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Smith St offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Smith St offers parking.
Does 2226 Smith St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Smith St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Smith St have a pool?
Yes, 2226 Smith St has a pool.
Does 2226 Smith St have accessible units?
Yes, 2226 Smith St has accessible units.
Does 2226 Smith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Smith St does not have units with dishwashers.

