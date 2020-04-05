All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2223 Wheeler

2223 Wheeler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Wheeler Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highland Park West Lemmon; 2 blocks off North Dallas Tollway; very quiet neighborhood; secured parking garage; new dog park;stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; washer and dryer included in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Wheeler have any available units?
2223 Wheeler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Wheeler have?
Some of 2223 Wheeler's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Wheeler currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Wheeler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Wheeler pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Wheeler is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Wheeler offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Wheeler offers parking.
Does 2223 Wheeler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 Wheeler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Wheeler have a pool?
No, 2223 Wheeler does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Wheeler have accessible units?
No, 2223 Wheeler does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Wheeler have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Wheeler does not have units with dishwashers.

