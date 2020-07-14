2222 Smith

Amenities
ZEN AND THE ART OF LIVING, MIDTOWNS NEWEST AND MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS. A great location with easy access to downtowns theatre district, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, fine restaurants, clubs and conveniences. Light rail service between Downtown and Reliant Stadium only five blocks away. Authentic warehouse-style living with resort-style lap pool featuring wireless internet, fire pit and courtyard with landscaped cabana. State-of-the-art fitness center available 24-hours. Soothing interiors feature granite countertops, black or stainless-steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, berber carpeting, marble like ceramic tile flooring and custom work stations with built-in desks and bookshelves*. An island of style and serenity. Breathe Zen within, come visit us today.