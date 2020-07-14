2222 Smith

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly dog park guest parking hot tub internet cafe

ZEN AND THE ART OF LIVING, MIDTOWNS NEWEST AND MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS. A great location with easy access to downtowns theatre district, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, fine restaurants, clubs and conveniences. Light rail service between Downtown and Reliant Stadium only five blocks away. Authentic warehouse-style living with resort-style lap pool featuring wireless internet, fire pit and courtyard with landscaped cabana. State-of-the-art fitness center available 24-hours. Soothing interiors feature granite countertops, black or stainless-steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, berber carpeting, marble like ceramic tile flooring and custom work stations with built-in desks and bookshelves*. An island of style and serenity. Breathe Zen within, come visit us today.