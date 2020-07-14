All apartments in Houston
2222 Smith

2222 Smith St · (713) 242-1328
Location

2222 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,608

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2222 Smith.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
ZEN AND THE ART OF LIVING, MIDTOWNS NEWEST AND MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS. A great location with easy access to downtowns theatre district, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, fine restaurants, clubs and conveniences. Light rail service between Downtown and Reliant Stadium only five blocks away. Authentic warehouse-style living with resort-style lap pool featuring wireless internet, fire pit and courtyard with landscaped cabana. State-of-the-art fitness center available 24-hours. Soothing interiors feature granite countertops, black or stainless-steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, berber carpeting, marble like ceramic tile flooring and custom work stations with built-in desks and bookshelves*. An island of style and serenity. Breathe Zen within, come visit us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Smith have any available units?
2222 Smith has 11 units available starting at $1,222 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Smith have?
Some of 2222 Smith's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Smith currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Smith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Smith pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Smith is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Smith offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Smith offers parking.
Does 2222 Smith have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Smith offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Smith have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Smith has a pool.
Does 2222 Smith have accessible units?
No, 2222 Smith does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Smith have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Smith has units with dishwashers.
