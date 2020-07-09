All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

2222 Louisiana St

2222 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5772371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Louisiana St have any available units?
2222 Louisiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2222 Louisiana St currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Louisiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Louisiana St pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Louisiana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2222 Louisiana St offer parking?
No, 2222 Louisiana St does not offer parking.
Does 2222 Louisiana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Louisiana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Louisiana St have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Louisiana St has a pool.
Does 2222 Louisiana St have accessible units?
No, 2222 Louisiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Louisiana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Louisiana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Louisiana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Louisiana St does not have units with air conditioning.

