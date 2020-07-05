Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High ceiling in family room. front of kingwood close to 59.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have any available units?
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
