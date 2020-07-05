All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22214 Rustic Bridge Lane

22214 Rustic Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22214 Rustic Bridge Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High ceiling in family room. front of kingwood close to 59.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have any available units?
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22214 Rustic Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22214 Rustic Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
The Brighton
16222 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston