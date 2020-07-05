22206 East Shorewood Loop, Houston, TX 77336 Lake Houston
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
parking
garage
Spacious home with C-tile all throughout except in bedrooms. Fab kit w/granite counters tops ,breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & stainless appliances, no back neighbors! Country living style a mile away from 1960!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22206 E Shorewood Loop have any available units?
22206 E Shorewood Loop doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22206 E Shorewood Loop have?
Some of 22206 E Shorewood Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 22206 E Shorewood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
22206 E Shorewood Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.