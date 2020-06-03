Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2219 Wakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2219 Wakefield Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2219 Wakefield Drive
2219 Wakefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2219 Wakefield Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute home in the heart of Oak Forest, beautiful wood floors in living areas, Spacious living areas and abundant storage. Entire home has been freshly painted. Generous size fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
2219 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2219 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 2219 Wakefield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2219 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Wakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Wakefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston