All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2217 Arbor Street.
Home
Houston, TX
2217 Arbor Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Arbor Street
2217 Arbor Street
No Longer Available
Location
2217 Arbor Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Must see, new construction in a fabulous location ! This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 and a half baths and a beautiful rooftop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 Arbor Street have any available units?
2217 Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2217 Arbor Street have?
Some of 2217 Arbor Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2217 Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Arbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Arbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2217 Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.
