All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2217 Arbor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2217 Arbor Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

2217 Arbor Street

2217 Arbor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2217 Arbor Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Must see, new construction in a fabulous location ! This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 and a half baths and a beautiful rooftop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Arbor Street have any available units?
2217 Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Arbor Street have?
Some of 2217 Arbor Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Arbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Arbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2217 Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Arbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston