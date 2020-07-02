All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:11 AM

2211 S Kirkwood Road

2211 South Kirkwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2211 South Kirkwood Road, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious two bedroom townhouse conveniently located in the Energy Corridor. Clean and bright. Both bedrooms up with large closets and private bathrooms. Half bath down. Great roommate set up. Gas fireplace. Granite counters in kitchen. Refrigerator and stacked washer dryer included. Patio area. Covered parking. Guest parking. Delightful pool and club house for relaxing. Gated access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have any available units?
2211 S Kirkwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have?
Some of 2211 S Kirkwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 S Kirkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2211 S Kirkwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 S Kirkwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2211 S Kirkwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2211 S Kirkwood Road offers parking.
Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 S Kirkwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 2211 S Kirkwood Road has a pool.
Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2211 S Kirkwood Road has accessible units.
Does 2211 S Kirkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 S Kirkwood Road has units with dishwashers.

