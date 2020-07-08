Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2210 Mid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2210 Mid Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2210 Mid Lane
2210 Mid Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2210 Mid Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom 2 bath three-story townhouse gated community neighborhood is walking distance from fine restaurants shopping center and a 5-minute drive to Houston galleria
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2210-mid-ln-houston-tx-77027-usa-unit-114/64813ecd-5337-4e45-81c9-9834312a032c
(RLNE5723306)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Mid Lane have any available units?
2210 Mid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2210 Mid Lane have?
Some of 2210 Mid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2210 Mid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Mid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Mid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Mid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Mid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Mid Lane offers parking.
Does 2210 Mid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Mid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Mid Lane have a pool?
No, 2210 Mid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Mid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2210 Mid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Mid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Mid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston