All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 221 Caylor Street - 07.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
221 Caylor Street - 07
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:52 PM

221 Caylor Street - 07

221 Caylor St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

221 Caylor St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice quiet community located in east downtown, Please call us to schedule your tour today!! 832-640-4444

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have any available units?
221 Caylor Street - 07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 221 Caylor Street - 07 currently offering any rent specials?
221 Caylor Street - 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Caylor Street - 07 pet-friendly?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 offer parking?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not offer parking.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have a pool?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not have a pool.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have accessible units?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Caylor Street - 07 have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Caylor Street - 07 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct
Houston, TX 77024
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston