All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM
1 of 6
2209 Dewalt
2209 Dewalt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2209 Dewalt Street, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom One Bath Home For Rent - This 528 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2209 Dewalt St Houston, Texas.
(RLNE5249358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 Dewalt have any available units?
2209 Dewalt doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2209 Dewalt currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Dewalt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Dewalt pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Dewalt is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Dewalt offer parking?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Dewalt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Dewalt have a pool?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Dewalt have accessible units?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Dewalt have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Dewalt have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Dewalt does not have units with air conditioning.
