2202 Kane St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:32 AM

2202 Kane St

2202 Kane Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Kane Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 1920's duplex with beautiful finishes and wood floors throughout. Home offers 2 large bedrooms and a beautiful corner lot with plenty of parking and outdoor entertaining areas located in prestigious 6th Ward Historical district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Kane St have any available units?
2202 Kane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2202 Kane St currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Kane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Kane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Kane St is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Kane St offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Kane St offers parking.
Does 2202 Kane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Kane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Kane St have a pool?
No, 2202 Kane St does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Kane St have accessible units?
No, 2202 Kane St does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Kane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Kane St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Kane St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Kane St does not have units with air conditioning.

