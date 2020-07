Amenities

all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

If you're looking for a newly renovated studio in the Montrose area then you're in luck. We have a lovely 525sqft ALL BILLS PAID studio available, so if you're wanting to stay within walking distance of all the finest restaurants and bars then the Spur is for you.



Give us a call 832-640-4444 we are happy to schedule a tour with you.