218 West 15

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit 50 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.