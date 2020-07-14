All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

218 West 15

218 West 15th Street ·
Location

218 West 15th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-GA3 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-GA2 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-GA1 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 218 West 15.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
courtyard
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit 50 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 West 15 have any available units?
218 West 15 has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 West 15 have?
Some of 218 West 15's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 West 15 currently offering any rent specials?
218 West 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 West 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 West 15 is pet friendly.
Does 218 West 15 offer parking?
Yes, 218 West 15 offers parking.
Does 218 West 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 West 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 West 15 have a pool?
No, 218 West 15 does not have a pool.
Does 218 West 15 have accessible units?
Yes, 218 West 15 has accessible units.
Does 218 West 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 West 15 has units with dishwashers.
