Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Heights is city living at it's Best here, a Boutique Community. Walk, yes, WALK to Torchy's Taco, Hopdaddy, Jinya Ramen Noodle Bar, Menchies in Heights Waterworks or go to Down House. Life in the City. Visit, lease, you'll stay for a while.UNIT: 1rst floor, wood floors, washer/dryer, one reserved parking space, dishwasher, microwave, water included