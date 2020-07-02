All apartments in Houston
214 North Native Lane

214 N Native Ln · No Longer Available
Location

214 N Native Ln, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Houston home offers 1,638 sq ft of comfortable living space. Features include tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 North Native Lane have any available units?
214 North Native Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 North Native Lane have?
Some of 214 North Native Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 North Native Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 North Native Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 North Native Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 North Native Lane is pet friendly.
Does 214 North Native Lane offer parking?
Yes, 214 North Native Lane offers parking.
Does 214 North Native Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 North Native Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 North Native Lane have a pool?
No, 214 North Native Lane does not have a pool.
Does 214 North Native Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 North Native Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 North Native Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 North Native Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

