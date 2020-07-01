All apartments in Houston
2124 Nantucket Dr
2124 Nantucket Dr

2124 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Nantucket Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
CONTEMPORARY PATIO HOME W/AMAZING POOL/SPA HOT TUB AND CABANA. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDES FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR AND DOUBLE OVENS. COFFERED CEILINGS. WOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND 2 FULL BATHS AND 1/2 HALF BATH ON FIRST FLOOR. CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS. UNIQUE RENTAL IN THE PRESTIGIOUS WESTHAVEN ESTATES. PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Nantucket Dr have any available units?
2124 Nantucket Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Nantucket Dr have?
Some of 2124 Nantucket Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Nantucket Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Nantucket Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Nantucket Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Nantucket Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Nantucket Dr offer parking?
No, 2124 Nantucket Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Nantucket Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Nantucket Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Nantucket Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Nantucket Dr has a pool.
Does 2124 Nantucket Dr have accessible units?
No, 2124 Nantucket Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Nantucket Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Nantucket Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

