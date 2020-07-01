2124 Nantucket Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

CONTEMPORARY PATIO HOME W/AMAZING POOL/SPA HOT TUB AND CABANA. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDES FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR AND DOUBLE OVENS. COFFERED CEILINGS. WOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND 2 FULL BATHS AND 1/2 HALF BATH ON FIRST FLOOR. CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS. UNIQUE RENTAL IN THE PRESTIGIOUS WESTHAVEN ESTATES. PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL HOME!