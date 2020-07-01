Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

121 Mid Lane, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. On a cool windy auspicious day you’re calmly walking through town with a clear mind and easy spirit. It’s times like this where you’ve come up with your best ideas. That million dollar business you started, your world-renowned DJ career, your second best selling novel. But today is different. As you stroll along the busy Houston streets a gust of wind swirls around you, and you hear the oh-so-subtle whisper…... “8th floor downtown skyline view”. Overcome with emotion, you feel a rush of excitement as you jump on the internet machine looking for the place you can get your downtown skyline view. And look. It’s right here. In this stunning Houston apartment complex. Go on. You know this is where your best decisions are made. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Electronic door key systems Granite kitchen countertops 10' ceilings Spacious walk-in closets Full-size washers and dryers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style swimming pool Huge dog park with wash deck & exercise hoops Two outdoor kitchens with fireplaces Three courtyards Game lounge with flat-panel TVs and pool table Internet Café Conference room Climate controlled wine storage Monthly community events _________________________ Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too. [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076219 ]