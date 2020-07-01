All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2121 Mid Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:59 AM

2121 Mid Lane

2121 Mid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Mid Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
121 Mid Lane, Houston, TX 77027 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. On a cool windy auspicious day you’re calmly walking through town with a clear mind and easy spirit. It’s times like this where you’ve come up with your best ideas. That million dollar business you started, your world-renowned DJ career, your second best selling novel. But today is different. As you stroll along the busy Houston streets a gust of wind swirls around you, and you hear the oh-so-subtle whisper…... “8th floor downtown skyline view”. Overcome with emotion, you feel a rush of excitement as you jump on the internet machine looking for the place you can get your downtown skyline view. And look. It’s right here. In this stunning Houston apartment complex. Go on. You know this is where your best decisions are made. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Electronic door key systems Granite kitchen countertops 10' ceilings Spacious walk-in closets Full-size washers and dryers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style swimming pool Huge dog park with wash deck & exercise hoops Two outdoor kitchens with fireplaces Three courtyards Game lounge with flat-panel TVs and pool table Internet Café Conference room Climate controlled wine storage Monthly community events _________________________ Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too. [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076219 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Mid Lane have any available units?
2121 Mid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Mid Lane have?
Some of 2121 Mid Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Mid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Mid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Mid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Mid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Mid Lane offer parking?
No, 2121 Mid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Mid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Mid Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Mid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Mid Lane has a pool.
Does 2121 Mid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2121 Mid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Mid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Mid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

