212 N. Stiles

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hardwood and tile floors. Off-street parking. Nice backyard. Located in East End Revitalization area! Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Landlord pays water, you pay gas and electric.



12-month lease. 1 month's rent deposit.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.