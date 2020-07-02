All apartments in Houston
212 N. Stiles
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

212 N. Stiles

212 North Stiles Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 North Stiles Street, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwood and tile floors. Off-street parking. Nice backyard. Located in East End Revitalization area! Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Landlord pays water, you pay gas and electric.

12-month lease. 1 month's rent deposit.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N. Stiles have any available units?
212 N. Stiles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 N. Stiles have?
Some of 212 N. Stiles's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N. Stiles currently offering any rent specials?
212 N. Stiles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N. Stiles pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 N. Stiles is pet friendly.
Does 212 N. Stiles offer parking?
Yes, 212 N. Stiles offers parking.
Does 212 N. Stiles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N. Stiles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N. Stiles have a pool?
No, 212 N. Stiles does not have a pool.
Does 212 N. Stiles have accessible units?
No, 212 N. Stiles does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N. Stiles have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N. Stiles does not have units with dishwashers.

