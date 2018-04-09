2119 Stuart

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located, 3BR/3.5 Bath TH with stunning rooftop terrace views. Beautiful oak floors & faux-beamed high ceilings accent the 2nd floor living area. The kitchen feat. SS appliances& granite counters. The spacious 3rd floor master suite feat. a huge walk-in closet and bath w/double -sink granite counters, whirlpool tub & separate shower. All bdroms have their own private bath, perfect for roommates. The 15x17 private rooftop terrace is perfect for entertaining w/it's stunning views.