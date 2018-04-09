All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2119 Stuart
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

2119 Stuart

2119 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Stuart Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located, 3BR/3.5 Bath TH with stunning rooftop terrace views. Beautiful oak floors & faux-beamed high ceilings accent the 2nd floor living area. The kitchen feat. SS appliances& granite counters. The spacious 3rd floor master suite feat. a huge walk-in closet and bath w/double -sink granite counters, whirlpool tub & separate shower. All bdroms have their own private bath, perfect for roommates. The 15x17 private rooftop terrace is perfect for entertaining w/it's stunning views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Stuart have any available units?
2119 Stuart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Stuart have?
Some of 2119 Stuart's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Stuart currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Stuart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Stuart pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Stuart is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2119 Stuart offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Stuart offers parking.
Does 2119 Stuart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Stuart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Stuart have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Stuart has a pool.
Does 2119 Stuart have accessible units?
No, 2119 Stuart does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Stuart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Stuart has units with dishwashers.

