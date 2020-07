Amenities

Three bed, one bath single family home located in the popular Oak Forest -Garden Oaks neighborhood. Great corner lot with updates. Tile floors, hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The house has an attached two car garage. Within walking distance to park. Great location with shopping and and restaurants minutes away. Big back yard, pet friendly and near dog park. Never flooded