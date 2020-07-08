All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2111 Poplar Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2111 Poplar Park Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2111 Poplar Park Drive

2111 Poplar Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2111 Poplar Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story four bedroom beautiful home that's vacant and ready for a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have any available units?
2111 Poplar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2111 Poplar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Poplar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Poplar Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Poplar Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston