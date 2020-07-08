Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2111 Poplar Park Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2111 Poplar Park Drive
2111 Poplar Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2111 Poplar Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story four bedroom beautiful home that's vacant and ready for a family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have any available units?
2111 Poplar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2111 Poplar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Poplar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Poplar Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Poplar Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Poplar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Poplar Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
