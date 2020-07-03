2110 Ridgemore Drive, Houston, TX 77055 Spring Branch East
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in Spring Branch can be yours! Nice 3/2 in highly desirable area. Open floor plan with tiled kitchen and baths. Hardwood in living room with vaulted ceiling. Large covered patio in the back is perfect for summer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have any available units?
2110 Ridgemore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2110 Ridgemore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Ridgemore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Ridgemore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Ridgemore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr offer parking?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have a pool?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Ridgemore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Ridgemore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
