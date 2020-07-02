2103 Chantilly Lane

Amenities

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1625

Security Deposit: $1425

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1732

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Check out this cute one-story property and be delighted by its floor plan. It's located in the well established Oak Forest subdivision, comes with a large driveway, one-car attached garage and plenty of solar illumination. Your next home has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2.5 baths! The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator! Want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

