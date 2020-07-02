All apartments in Houston
2103 Chantilly Lane

Location

2103 Chantilly Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491292?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1625
Security Deposit: $1425
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1732
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Check out this cute one-story property and be delighted by its floor plan. It's located in the well established Oak Forest subdivision, comes with a large driveway, one-car attached garage and plenty of solar illumination. Your next home has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2.5 baths! The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator! Want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
2103 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 2103 Chantilly Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2103 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Chantilly Lane offers parking.
Does 2103 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
No, 2103 Chantilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2103 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Chantilly Lane has units with dishwashers.

