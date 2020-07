Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3c76e9008 ----

Enjoy your new living space with 24 hour maned security & ALL utilities included! resident only needs to pay for internet! Spacious open layout. New flooring, fire place, updated kitchen, Master bedroom is attached with the master bath. Double sink vanity. Walk in closet. Spacious 2&3rd bedrooms. Washer & Dryer is included. Schedule to see this property today!



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer In Unit