All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2100 Bering Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2100 Bering Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:11 PM

2100 Bering Dr

2100 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Go on, don&rsquo;t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven&rsquo;t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you&rsquo;ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Counter Upgrade

Appliance Upgrade

Courtyard view

Pool view

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

WiFi Access

Garage Parking

Controlled or Gated Access

Pets Welcome (Breed Restrictions)

___________________________

Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Hello! We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re cool apartment locator people. We&rsquo;re cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that&rsquo;s not important. We help people find apartments. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for! We&rsquo;ll make it all easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Bering Dr have any available units?
2100 Bering Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Bering Dr have?
Some of 2100 Bering Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Bering Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Bering Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Bering Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Bering Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2100 Bering Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Bering Dr offers parking.
Does 2100 Bering Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Bering Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Bering Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Bering Dr has a pool.
Does 2100 Bering Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2100 Bering Dr has accessible units.
Does 2100 Bering Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Bering Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston