2100 Bering Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard parking pool garage internet access

Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Counter Upgrade



Appliance Upgrade



Courtyard view



Pool view



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



WiFi Access



Garage Parking



Controlled or Gated Access



Pets Welcome (Breed Restrictions)



___________________________



Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re cool apartment locator people. We’re cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that’s not important. We help people find apartments. And we’re free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you’re looking for! We’ll make it all easy.