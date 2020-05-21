All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 25 2020

210 E 28th Street

210 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 East 28th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and well-maintained home in the Heights with all wood floors. Easy access to I 610 and walking distancepopular restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E 28th Street have any available units?
210 E 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 210 E 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 E 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 E 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 210 E 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 E 28th Street offers parking.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E 28th Street have a pool?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 E 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

