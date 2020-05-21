Rent Calculator
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 E 28th Street
210 East 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
210 East 28th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and well-maintained home in the Heights with all wood floors. Easy access to I 610 and walking distancepopular restaurants and bars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 E 28th Street have any available units?
210 E 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 210 E 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 E 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 E 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 210 E 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 E 28th Street offers parking.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E 28th Street have a pool?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 E 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 E 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
