Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

20919 Birnamwood Blvd

20919 Birnamwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20919 Birnamwood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77338
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
volleyball court
Northeast  Houston/Humble
 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $805

-Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($65/mo), Theater room, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
-Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 928

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have any available units?
20919 Birnamwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have?
Some of 20919 Birnamwood Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20919 Birnamwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
20919 Birnamwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20919 Birnamwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd has a pool.
Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd has accessible units.
Does 20919 Birnamwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20919 Birnamwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.

