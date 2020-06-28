Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2019 at 9:20 AM
208 Melbourne St
208 Melbourne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
208 Melbourne Street, Houston, TX 77022
Northside Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
208 Melbourne St Available 08/01/19 Charming 2BR/1BA North Lindale House! Workroom included! - Cute home in North Lindale, hard wood floors, comes with a multipurpose workshop in the backyard.
(RLNE3181289)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Melbourne St have any available units?
208 Melbourne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 208 Melbourne St currently offering any rent specials?
208 Melbourne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Melbourne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Melbourne St is pet friendly.
Does 208 Melbourne St offer parking?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not offer parking.
Does 208 Melbourne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Melbourne St have a pool?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not have a pool.
Does 208 Melbourne St have accessible units?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Melbourne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Melbourne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Melbourne St does not have units with air conditioning.
