Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2027 Waterlm Dr

2027 Waterelm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Waterelm Drive, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3865171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have any available units?
2027 Waterlm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2027 Waterlm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Waterlm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Waterlm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr offer parking?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have a pool?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Waterlm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Waterlm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

