Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2023 Gentryside Dr - 507
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2023 Gentryside Dr - 507
2023 Gentryside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2023 Gentryside Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A VERY QUIET GATED COMMUNITY. ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING. WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have any available units?
2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 offers parking.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have a pool?
Yes, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 has a pool.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have accessible units?
No, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Gentryside Dr - 507 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston