202 Wilcrest Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access

ALL UPDATED INTERIORS - Property Id: 61087



Efficiency $710 /mo 545 sf

1 bedroom $740-905 /mo 724-992 sf

2 bedroom $970-1,215 /mo 1,224-1,530 sf

3 bedroom $1,140-1,295 /mo 1,400-1,791 sf



Deposit: 200+ Pet Policy: Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes

Location: Energy Corridor/ CityCentre/ Memorial

Prices & Specials change daily, contact me for

availability 713-459 0082



Features: Newly revitalized modern kitchens & finishes, Stunning layouts with open living rooms & bedrooms, Cool off & relax - four sparkling swimming pools, Stay in shape - state-of-the-art fitness center, Free WiFi in the newly updated resident clubhouse, Playground & Pet Friendly W/ Leash free.



Community Amenities: 4 Pools, Picnic area, Carports, Business center, Assigned parking, Perimeter fence, School bus stop, Door to door trash pickup, Play ground, Private detached garages($150/mo), Bus stop, Dog Park, Fitness center, Gated entrance, 6 Laundry rooms

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61087

Property Id 61087



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5801407)