All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 202 Wilcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
202 Wilcrest Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

202 Wilcrest Dr

202 Wilcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
ALL UPDATED INTERIORS - Property Id: 61087

Efficiency $710 /mo 545 sf
1 bedroom $740-905 /mo 724-992 sf
2 bedroom $970-1,215 /mo 1,224-1,530 sf
3 bedroom $1,140-1,295 /mo 1,400-1,791 sf

Deposit: 200+ Pet Policy: Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes
Location: Energy Corridor/ CityCentre/ Memorial
Prices & Specials change daily, contact me for
availability 713-459 0082

Features: Newly revitalized modern kitchens & finishes, Stunning layouts with open living rooms & bedrooms, Cool off & relax - four sparkling swimming pools, Stay in shape - state-of-the-art fitness center, Free WiFi in the newly updated resident clubhouse, Playground & Pet Friendly W/ Leash free.

Community Amenities: 4 Pools, Picnic area, Carports, Business center, Assigned parking, Perimeter fence, School bus stop, Door to door trash pickup, Play ground, Private detached garages($150/mo), Bus stop, Dog Park, Fitness center, Gated entrance, 6 Laundry rooms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61087
Property Id 61087

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Wilcrest Dr have any available units?
202 Wilcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Wilcrest Dr have?
Some of 202 Wilcrest Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Wilcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 Wilcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Wilcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Wilcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 202 Wilcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 202 Wilcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 202 Wilcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Wilcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Wilcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 202 Wilcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 202 Wilcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 Wilcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Wilcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Wilcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston