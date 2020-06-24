202 Wilcrest Dr

Amenities
ALL UPDATED INTERIORS - Property Id: 61087
Efficiency $710 /mo 545 sf
1 bedroom $740-905 /mo 724-992 sf
2 bedroom $970-1,215 /mo 1,224-1,530 sf
3 bedroom $1,140-1,295 /mo 1,400-1,791 sf
Deposit: 200+ Pet Policy: Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes
Location: Energy Corridor/ CityCentre/ Memorial
Prices & Specials change daily, contact me for
availability 713-459 0082
Features: Newly revitalized modern kitchens & finishes, Stunning layouts with open living rooms & bedrooms, Cool off & relax - four sparkling swimming pools, Stay in shape - state-of-the-art fitness center, Free WiFi in the newly updated resident clubhouse, Playground & Pet Friendly W/ Leash free.
Community Amenities: 4 Pools, Picnic area, Carports, Business center, Assigned parking, Perimeter fence, School bus stop, Door to door trash pickup, Play ground, Private detached garages($150/mo), Bus stop, Dog Park, Fitness center, Gated entrance, 6 Laundry rooms
No Dogs Allowed
