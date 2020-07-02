All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:41 AM

2017 W 14th Street

2017 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 West 14th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Accepted offer***Charming home in the Heights on a quiet street. Large lot size is 13,250. Original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Additional detached work space in back of the home with attached ac unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 W 14th Street have any available units?
2017 W 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 W 14th Street have?
Some of 2017 W 14th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 W 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 W 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 W 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 W 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2017 W 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 W 14th Street offers parking.
Does 2017 W 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 W 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 W 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2017 W 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 W 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 W 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 W 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 W 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

