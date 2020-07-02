Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2014 Taft Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2014 Taft Street - 1
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:42 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2014 Taft Street - 1
2014 Taft Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2014 Taft Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have any available units?
2014 Taft Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2014 Taft Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Taft Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Taft Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston