All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2014 Taft Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2014 Taft Street - 1
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:42 PM

2014 Taft Street - 1

2014 Taft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2014 Taft Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have any available units?
2014 Taft Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2014 Taft Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Taft Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Taft Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Taft Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Taft Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston