2011 Foreland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Energy Corridor executive custom retreat on a tree-lined street offers open concept living overlooking a park-like backyard. 16,000+ SqFt lot w/ resort style pool & spa, outdoor shower, mosquito mister & driveway gate. Stately brick elevation with manicured landscaping leads to a soaring two-story entry. Thoughtfully designed for modern living while maximizing natural light & views, wood flooring, plantation shutters, & neutral paint showcase the architecture of the home. Formal living & dining room. Updated island kitchen w/ granite, white cabinetry, wine fridge & farmhouse sink opens to breakfast room & family room overlooking the backyard oasis. First floor master with en-suite bath boasts his & her walk-in closets, double sinks, jetted tub & frameless glass shower. Upstairs offers three bedrooms & two bathrooms off a central game room. Walking distance to Village School. Never flooded!