Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:39 AM

2011 Foreland Drive

2011 Foreland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Foreland Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Energy Corridor executive custom retreat on a tree-lined street offers open concept living overlooking a park-like backyard. 16,000+ SqFt lot w/ resort style pool & spa, outdoor shower, mosquito mister & driveway gate. Stately brick elevation with manicured landscaping leads to a soaring two-story entry. Thoughtfully designed for modern living while maximizing natural light & views, wood flooring, plantation shutters, & neutral paint showcase the architecture of the home. Formal living & dining room. Updated island kitchen w/ granite, white cabinetry, wine fridge & farmhouse sink opens to breakfast room & family room overlooking the backyard oasis. First floor master with en-suite bath boasts his & her walk-in closets, double sinks, jetted tub & frameless glass shower. Upstairs offers three bedrooms & two bathrooms off a central game room. Walking distance to Village School. Never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Foreland Drive have any available units?
2011 Foreland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Foreland Drive have?
Some of 2011 Foreland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Foreland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Foreland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Foreland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Foreland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2011 Foreland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Foreland Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Foreland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Foreland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Foreland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Foreland Drive has a pool.
Does 2011 Foreland Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 Foreland Drive has accessible units.
Does 2011 Foreland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Foreland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
