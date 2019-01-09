All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2011 Eagle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2011 Eagle Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:20 PM

2011 Eagle Street

2011 Eagle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2011 Eagle St, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN DATE ON OR AFTER JULY 15TH, 2019 - Sophisticated modern townhouse with lots of natural light and upgraded details. Beautiful BAMBOO WOOD flooring with a floating staircase leads you from the 1st floor to the open living space on the 2nd floor. The kitchen impresses with Nano Glass counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and Spanish and Italian tile work. This 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse has 2 Masters, along with plenty of furnished closet space. You will love getting to relax on your personal rooftop terrace that has a panoramic view of Downtown Houston. This is in a prime location that is only minutes away from Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center and much more! Also, you will have an attached 2-car garage making parking a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Eagle Street have any available units?
2011 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Eagle Street have?
Some of 2011 Eagle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2011 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 2011 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street has accessible units.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston