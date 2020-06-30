Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2010 Lone Rock Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:15 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2010 Lone Rock Drive
2010 Lone Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2010 Lone Rock Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Woodland Hills Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have any available units?
2010 Lone Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have?
Some of 2010 Lone Rock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2010 Lone Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Lone Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Lone Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Lone Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Lone Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Lone Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2010 Lone Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2010 Lone Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Lone Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Lone Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
