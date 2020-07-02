All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:56 AM

2010 King St

2010 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

2010 King Street, Houston, TX 77026
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 King St have any available units?
2010 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2010 King St currently offering any rent specials?
2010 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 King St pet-friendly?
No, 2010 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2010 King St offer parking?
Yes, 2010 King St offers parking.
Does 2010 King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 King St have a pool?
No, 2010 King St does not have a pool.
Does 2010 King St have accessible units?
No, 2010 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 King St does not have units with air conditioning.

