Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:39 PM

201 Avondale Street

201 Avondale Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Avondale Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
This mediterranean style condo is located on a beautiful quiet street in the heart of Montrose and midtown. The condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, bar area, new stainless steel appliances, front sitting patio, back storage patio, computer niche, dimmable lights in many rooms, skylight, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling fans, storage closets, and a 2-car covered parking with a private (electric) gate. The 10 or so units in the entire complex share a private swimming pool.The condo is walking distance to midtown, Westheimer street, the new Whole Foods (due to open soon), and is a very short driving distance to downtown Houston (with its 4 pro sports stadiums), the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and your favorite restaurants, bars, or hangouts in Midtown. It is less than 2 miles from highway 288 thus giving you easy access to either airports and other Houston highways. It is Ready to move in right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Avondale Street have any available units?
201 Avondale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Avondale Street have?
Some of 201 Avondale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Avondale Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Avondale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Avondale Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 Avondale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 201 Avondale Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Avondale Street offers parking.
Does 201 Avondale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Avondale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Avondale Street have a pool?
Yes, 201 Avondale Street has a pool.
Does 201 Avondale Street have accessible units?
Yes, 201 Avondale Street has accessible units.
Does 201 Avondale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Avondale Street has units with dishwashers.

