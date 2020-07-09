201 Avondale Street

Amenities

This mediterranean style condo is located on a beautiful quiet street in the heart of Montrose and midtown. The condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, bar area, new stainless steel appliances, front sitting patio, back storage patio, computer niche, dimmable lights in many rooms, skylight, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling fans, storage closets, and a 2-car covered parking with a private (electric) gate. The 10 or so units in the entire complex share a private swimming pool.The condo is walking distance to midtown, Westheimer street, the new Whole Foods (due to open soon), and is a very short driving distance to downtown Houston (with its 4 pro sports stadiums), the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and your favorite restaurants, bars, or hangouts in Midtown. It is less than 2 miles from highway 288 thus giving you easy access to either airports and other Houston highways. It is Ready to move in right away.