All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2003 Silverpines Road.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2003 Silverpines Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:27 PM
1 of 16
2003 Silverpines Road
2003 Silverpines Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2003 Silverpines Road, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Rental Home. Recent Remodel on a Corner Cul-de-Sac. Come See before it is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have any available units?
2003 Silverpines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2003 Silverpines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Silverpines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Silverpines Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Silverpines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Silverpines Road offers parking.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Silverpines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have a pool?
No, 2003 Silverpines Road does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Silverpines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Silverpines Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Silverpines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Silverpines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
